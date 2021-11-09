Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Ishaan Sehgal and Miesha Iyer talk about their relationship, reveal what they thought about Rajeev and about Karan and Tejasswi’s bond

MUMBAI: Ishaan and Miesha had grabbed eyeballs for their love story in the Bigg Boss house, which began in no time.

Many times, when guests came on the show, they did tell them that they weren’t seen and that only their love story is what viewers can see.

But Miesha and Ishaan maintain that they have given their hundred percent and they don’t know why this feedback was given to them.

Unfortunately, during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, their journey ended in the Bigg Boss house and the two were evicted from the game.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Ishaan and Miesha post their eviction and asked them about their bond and how they will take their relationship ahead.

To which, Miesha said that their bond is very special and the two love each other a lot. Now, it’s an official relationship and they are boyfriend and girlfriend. They know each other quite well after spending a month together and being with each other 24 × 7. They are going for dates and making this relationship stronger.

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Jay Bhanushali reveals why he didn’t take up Bigg Boss earlier, says that he knew that he couldn’t have a love angle on the show)

Ishaan, on the other hand, said that in the first week, when Miesha said that her least favourite contestant was Ishaan, he really felt bad and he didn’t know why he was feeling that way. Post that, Miesha did come and speak to him, and they were having a normal discussion, which led to this special bond.

He further said that he had proposed to her on national television and of course they would be a reason behind it. Now, they are spending quality time with each other and going on dinner dates and have planned a vacation too.

We also asked Ishaan about Rajeev’s entry and the bomb he threw on their relationship, to which Ishaan said that he knows Rajeev from outside and he was happy to see him on the show. He had no clue he was coming in as a participant, and whatever he spoke was uncalled for. It is a very controversial matter and he would want everyone to respect that Miesha was his only priority and that’s why he got triggered.

In the end, we also asked them what they think of Karan and Tejasswi’s bond, to which Ishaan said that they wouldn’t want to comment on any other relationship or bond as their own relationship was judged so much in the outside world.

The actor further said that in the house, at times, one feels lonely and you need that support and comfort. Seems like Teja and Karan have found that comfort in each other. Though love is creeping in slowly, their bond does look genuine and they look cute with each other.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Karan Kundrra says that he will quit the show if any of his ex-girlfriends enter as wild cards)