Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Ishaan Sehgal exposes Umar Riaz says he had a plan to fake a love story with Miesha Iyer before entering the house

MUMBAI: In the initial days of Bigg Boss 15 Umar and Ishaan were best of friends but then post Ishaan’s love story with Miesha things got a bit bad between them and the friendship faded away.

Since the “Zher Ka Kher” task began the two have been at loggerheads and have been fighting with each other and also have passed personal comments on each other.

During the live feed, one had seen how Ishaan was talking to Jay Bhanushali where he revealed the reason why he has so many tiffs with Umar.

He said that Umar and Miesha know each other in the outside world and before Umar entered the house, he had called Miesha and told her that when they enter the house and the game begins, they will fake a love story in the show so that they can go ahead and the audiences will support them.

Ishaan further said that things didn’t work out as Umar thought because when Miesha met Ishaan she developed feelings for him and they both fell for each other and a new relationship began and this Umar couldn’t digest and hence he picks up a fight with him and Miesha and questions their relationship.

Ishaan said he knows with what intention he fights with him and that’s why he keeps quiet and doesn’t react.

Well, the fight between Umar and Ishaan doesn’t seem to calm down and this fight is going to go a long way in the show.

What do you think is Ishaa saying the truth or it’s a lie just to put down Umar?

Do let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

