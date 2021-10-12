Bigg Boss 15 : Exclusive! Ishaan Sehgal reveals to Shamita Shetty that Umar Riaz liked Miesha Iyer and that's why he is jealous of their relationship

Mumbai : Within a week Cupid as striked the Bigg Boss house and Ishaan and Miesha’s love story has begun where they are spreading their love in the house.

In yesterday’s episode we did see how Umar and Ishaan got into a heated argument because of Miesha where the latter questioned their love and said that how can someone fall in love within three days and also said that Miesha is playing a game with him.

But later on, the two sorted their differences and hugged it out and Umar made it clear that if they are really in love then he is the happiest for them.

Now in an unseen video, post the fight Ishaan was seen telling Shamita that Umar used to like Miesha but she never gave him much importance and that’s why somewhere he is jealous of their relationship.

He also said that there were times when Umar tried to brainwash him against Miesha but that didn’t happen and since then he is behind their relationship and trying to prove it fake.

Shamita in return tells Ishaan that one thing she knows about Umar is that he has very strong opinions and is a very strong headed person, and he keep forth his point correctly.

Ishaan then told Shamita that there is no doubt that one needs to be careful of him as he has a trait of jealousy in him.

Well, no doubt that Ishaan and Umar are best of friends but now due to Miesha there is a little difference between them but hopefully in the time to come they will sort it out.

