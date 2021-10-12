BIGG BOSS 15: Exclusive! Ishaan Sehgal tells Miesha Iyer that she shouldn’t be talking to Pratik as she has a past with him

Mumbai : Cupid has struck the Bigg Boss house within a week as the fastest love story ever has been witnessed.

Miesha and Ishaan are getting closer to each other as the days are passing. In yesterday’s episode, Ishaan and Miesha got cozy with each other and also shared a passionate kiss, which wasn’t shown on television but the audience’s viewed it during the live stream.

In the initial episodes, Miesha had told all the contestants about her relationship with Pratik and how at times he uses to be aggressive with her, which his sister dismissed and clarified that the two weren’t in a relationship ever.

During the live feed, Ishaan and Miesha are not talking to each other as a slight misunderstanding has happened.

In the upcoming episode, Ishaan doubts that Miesha has told Pratik about the maps and where they are hidden.

He gets upfront with her and tells her that he doesn’t like the fact that she speaks to Pratik and tells him everything, especially because she has a past with him.

Meisha in return tells him that there was nothing in the past and there were only good friends. Now also, she shares a good bond of friendship with him.

The thing that needs to be highlighted here is that at times, she says she was in a relationship with Pratik, but sometimes, she says they were only good friends. Is she using both Ishaan and Pratik for her game?

Seems like Ishaan has really fallen for her. He said he would want to get married to her if things work.

Well, there is no doubt that Ishaan and Miesha’s love story is still questionable to many in the house. Even some netizens feel that they are just faking it for the show.

Post this fight, it will be interesting to see how will Ishaan and Miesha take their relationship forward.

What do you think? Is Ishaan and Miesha’s love story for real or they are faking it?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

