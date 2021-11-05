Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! It is his strategy to play solo and become the hero of the house by getting cornered by everyone: Wild-card contestant Neha Bhasin on Pratik’s game

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss OTT contestant Neha Bhasin will soon enter the house as a wild card, and this would make Shamita and Pratik the happiest as she was the closest to them on OTT.

In fact, Neha was Pratik’s connection and she had grabbed headlines for her closeness to the young lad and for how she broke her connection with Millind and went to Pratik.

Neha is a very good player as she is very strong-headed and gives her opinions without filtering. She is frank about what she feels.

In the live feed, we often saw Nishant, Shamita, and Pratik discussing who would come as a wild card, and just a day ago, Nishant told them that Neha might come.

Neha will enter along with Raqesh Bapat and they would be spicing up the show, and a lot of twists and turns are expected to happen to post their entry.

Before entering the show, TellyChakkar got in touch with Neha and asked her about Pratik's game, to which the singer said that initially, she used to think that he is being bullied, but now she has come to realize that it is the game he is playing.

He wants to get targeted and play the game solo, because this strategy works on the show. Divya in a game of connections won the show as she was cornered and played the show solo.

She further said that the house is filled with emotions. In the beginning, one did see that Pratik was playing the game in a selfish manner where he didn’t think of Shamita and Nishant which was wrong but that’s the way he plays the game, and it's working for him as he wants to single out himself and then become the hero of the house.

We also asked her who will be happier to see her, Pratik or Shamita, to which Neha said that she doesn’t know about Pratik but she definitely knows that Shamita would be the happiest to see her and Raqesh in the house. In fact, she has told Raqesh that she will hug her first. She is surprised as Nishant too is missing her and she is looking forward to meeting him as they didn’t get along on OTT. The singer said that the audience will be happy to see a mini reunion of OTT contestants.

Neha also mentioned Karan’s friendship with Shamita to which she said that Shamita is a very lovely and positive person and anyone would want to become her friend as she is very loyal and values friendship. Karan currently is lonely, and maybe he is seeking true friendship with her, but you never know. Many people are players and Shamita would never be friends with them.

In the end, Neha said that she is super excited to enter the house and this one-month break was important for her. Now, she has got objectivity and is more confident in playing the game.

She also said that initially in Bigg Boss OTT, she was clueless and didn’t know what she was doing, but now she is clear on how to play the game. The Dhunki singer said that in OTT, she couldn’t control her emotions and would say things blatantly. Now, she will vocalize her feelings less as people can use it against her later.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.