Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Jannat Zubair and Faisu decline the offer of the show for this shocking reason

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen blockbuster seasons.

In the last season, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Pratik was the first runner-up.

Bigg Boss 15 began with a bang and was doing well on the TRP charts but after a few weeks, it dropped down, and then the show couldn’t make it to the rating chart.

Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

The makers are coming back with a new season. The preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

We had earlier reported that Arjun Bijlani, Sanaya Irani, Shiny Ahuja, and Divyanka Tripathi were amongst the few celebrities who have been approached for the show.

Earlier, we had reported that Jannat Zubair and Faisal Shaikh were offered the show and almost things were confirmed but seems like the actors have backed out from the show though there is no confirmation on the same.

Now as per sources, Faisu has declined the offer as he wants to take a break from reality shows, and hence he wouldn’t be part of the show.

Owing to this, Jannat has also dropped out from the show, and she won’t be part of the new season.

But Bigg Boss contestants one would never be able to confirm until the premiere of the show.

Well, the fans are disheartened as they wouldn’t be able to watch Faisu and Jannat on the show.

