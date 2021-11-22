Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Jay Bhanushali and Nishant Bhat talk about Umar Riaz and Karan Kundrra’s friendship, say “Karan is using Umar for the game”

MUMBAI: In yesterday’s press conference, we did see how the media questioned Karan about his friendship with Umar, where they ask him about calling him “gadha.”

To which, Karan said that he said that in a normal conversation as he shared that equation with Umar. If he does something wrong and he gets irritated, he can say things to him. He didn’t mean that he is a donkey but said it after he took a wrong decision.

During the live feed, Jay and Nishant were seen talking about Karan and Umar’s friendship. Nishant said that no matter how much someone makes Umar understand, he doesn’t want to and makes the same mistake.

He further said that he is always in his own world. Now, when things will slowly happen, he will break down and lash out at Karan Kundrra as Karan is the one who is ruling him and Umar has not realized this.

Jay said that there is no doubt that the actor is using Umar in the game and the latter is not able to realize it, but soon, things will happen that could affect their friendship.

Well, it will be interesting to see how what turn Karan and Umar’s relationship takes post the press conference.

