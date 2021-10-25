BIGG BOSS 15: EXCLUSIVE! Jay Bhanushali calls Shamita Shetty a flipper says she always chooses the wrong sides and doesn’t know the game

MUMBAI: The Weekend Ke Vaar episode was a bit tough on Jay as he was pulled by Salman Khan for not performing the task and leaving Pratik alone to complete it.

But currently, he and Karan and are the strongest contestants of the show and most of the contestants listen to them and play the game.

Jay has an understanding of the game and he knows how to build his alliance. During the live feed, Jay and Tejasswi are seen talking about Shamita Shetty and how she changes sides.

In today’s episode, one would see how the first wild card entry Rajiv Adatia enters the show and he would be changing the dynamics of the game.

Since he is Shamita’s Rakhi’s brother he will give her a reality check and the two will be on his side and will stop supporting Vishal.

(ALSO READ: BIGG BOSS 15: Exclusive! Karan Kundrra reveals that he will stand by Umar Riaz and Tejasswi Prakash)

Jay would notice this change and would be talking to Tejasswi and would tell her that Shamita is a big flipper and that she doesn’t understand the game and always chooses the wrong side.

He further says that in no seconds she had left Vishal and is seen supporting Rajiv and this is a bad decision and she would realize what she is doing.

Well, there is no doubt that within a day Shamita changed her side and is believing Rajiv and left the side of Vishal.

It will be interesting to see how will Shamita and Vishal play the game and go ahead in the show.

