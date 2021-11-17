Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Jay Bhanushali exposes Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's double standards

MUMBAI: Jay Bhanushali was one of the strongest contestants of the house. Though his game is down now, the actor is trying his best to bounce back.

Initially, he had a close alliance with Tejasswi and Karan but that faded over time, especially when the love angle began between the two.

When the VIP task had begun a few days back, Jay was shocked to know that Karan and Teja weren’t considering him as a priority and that they were planning to take Simba and Pratik into the VIP zone.

Even during the ration task, he was miffed with their attitude and the way they were behaving. Being VIP members, they were trying to rule the others.

In the new task, Nishant kicked Karan and Teja out from the VIP zone.

During the live feed, Jay was seen talking to Umar and saying that Karan and Tejasswi have changed and he has seen their double standards.

When they were in the VIP zone, they had all the attitude, and now, when they have become non-VIP members, their true personality is shown. People shouldn’t fly that high even if they have a special power.

Well, since Karan and Teja are no longer VIP members, it seems like the housemates are against them for the way they behaved when they were a part of the VIP zone.

