Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Jay Bhanushali gets backstabbed by friends Tejasswi Prakash and Nishant Bhat, as they decide to make Pratik and Simba the captain of the house

MUMBAI: Currently, in the Bigg Boss house, the VIP task is going on where all the contestants are fighting it out to become members of the VIP club.

In the first round, Umar selected Karan, Nishant, and Tejasswi and they became the first members of the club and during the second task as Vishal won the task, he became the fifth member of the VIP zone.

Jay Bhaushali somewhere feels betrayed by his friends Nishant and Tejasswi who didn’t support him during the task to make him the VIP member and instead supported Vishal and made him the VIP member.

During the live feed, Rajiv was seen outside the VIP room where he was trying to hear what the members of the VIP zone were talking about and what are they planning.

The model then comes and tells Jay that he heard Vishal bitching about him from inside the room and the members of the VIP are planning to make Pratik or Simba the captain of the house.

Jay is heartbroken as he feels backstabbed by his friends Nishant and Tejasswi who are not supporting or doing anything to get him into the VIP club and he seems to be lost to who to trust the show when his own friends have betrayed him.

He feels that they didn’t support him during the task and that now they aren’t even planning to make him the captain of the house if the chance is given to the non- VIP members to become the captain.

In the previous episodes, we had seen Nishant and Teja both saying that they are close to Jay and they do take him as their priority but in the end, the entire game has changed from Jay, and seems like he would have to build some new alliance for him.

But Jay himself is such a strong player that if he comes into form, he can play this game alone and he doesn’t need any kind of alliance and has the potential to reach the finale of the show and also emerge as the winner of the show.

It will be interesting to see what change will Jay bring in his game and how it would change the dynamics of the house.

