Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Jay Bhanushali, Karan Kundra, Tejasswi Prakash, and Vishal Kotian get special powers from Bigg Boss during the nomination task

MUMBAI: As we reported earlier that the Diwali special episodes will continue even today, where Bigg Boss ex-contestants, Gautam Gulati, Rashami Desai, Kamya Punjabi, and Devoleena Bhattacharjee will grace the show.

They will give the contestants a reality check and would tell them that how they have performed.

Rashami would be seen telling Tejasswi that she needs to up her game, Gautam would tell Jay that he needs to speak less and do more, Devoleena will show Vishal the mirror and tell him that how the same things he goes and tells every person at one point he also misbehaves with her.

Bigg Boss would give the four the power of saving someone from the nominations for this week.

Rashami Desai saved Vishal Kotian

Gautam Gulati saved Tejasswi Prakash

Kamya Punjabi saved Karan Kundrra

Devoleena saved Jay Bhanushali

The rest of the housemates are still in the danger zone and thus are worried. But post this, Bigg Boss will announce that Jay, Karan, Tejasswi, and Vishal who are the saves contestants of the house would get a special power where they can nominate four contestants and save the rest but all the four of them can take four names only after apsi sehmati.

The contestants who aren’t saved will have to convince Jay, Vishal, Tejasswi, and Karan to why they shouldn’t nominate them.

( ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: Wow! Rohit Shetty praises Tejasswi Prakash says “Would want her to win the show” )

In the live feed, one can see how Shamita is trying to convince Tejasswi that she shouldn’t nominate her and should nominate Umar, as she has followed every rule in the house whereas Umar has broken a lot of rules and she didn’t even like the way he spoke about her food.

Pratik saw convincing Karan where he tells him that he deserves to be saved and Ishaan should be nominated and gives valid points by saying that he doesn’t have an opinion of his own and he is always the last person to pitch the same thing as what others have said.

Ishaan on the other hand tries to convince Tejasswi that she should save him and nominate Pratik as he defiantly needs the show and is a better gamer than him.

Rajiv will be seen convincing Karan not to nominate him and to take Miesha’s name as they haven’t contributed a lot to the show.

Vishal on the other hand as promised Shamita and Vishal that he wouldn’t agree for their name to be nominated.

Whom do you think which contestant would get nominated and who would be saved?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on Television, Digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ: BIGG BOSS 15: Exclusive! Nishant Bhatt refuses to support Vishal Kotian for the captaincy task, says “I don’t trust you anymore” )