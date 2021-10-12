BIGG BOSS 15 : Exclusive! Jay Bhanushali once again abuses Pratik Sehajpal’s family the latter cries bitterly; Shamita Shetty takes a stand for Pratik

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 is getting interesting as the weeks pass by as the contestants are giving a lot of content to the show and there is so much drama happening.

Pratik who was seen in Bigg Boss OTT seems to be a target for all in the Bigg Boss 15 house and every day he has a fight with someone or the other.

Few episodes earlier we had seen how Jay and Pratik had a fight with each other where Jay had abused Pratik, as a result of which in Pratik lost his anger and broke the glass of Bigg Boss, and as a punishment, the entire jungle contestant was nominated owing to with Sahil Shroff got evicted from the show.

As per the live feed, Bigg Boss had announced the captaincy task and post losing the first round Jay lost his cool with Pratik and the two once again had a heated argument where Jay once again abused Pratik’s family, but this time Pratik didn’t lose his cool but broke down and was seen crying bitterly.

Post which the two had a massive fight and that’s when Shamita Shetty came into the picture and took a stand for Pratik.

Where she shouted at Jay and told them that what he is doing is wrong, abusing is not right and he should control it and somewhere he is doing this to provoke him as his ego got hurt as last week Pratik wasn’t given any punishment even after what he did.

The entire housemates support Jay but tell him that he is wrong and he shouldn’t have been abused once again and he should control his anger.

Shamita and Nishant were seen standing by Pratik’s side and trying to calm him down.

It will be interesting to see how Pratik handles this matter as abusing is not right but a very common thing to happen in the Bigg Boss house.

What do you think did Jay do this on purpose as to trigger Pratik owing to his last time’s reaction?

Do let us know in the comments below.

