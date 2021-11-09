Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Jay Bhanushali reveals the reason why he didn’t do Bigg Boss all these years says that he knew that he couldn’t have a love angle on the show

MUMBAI: Jay Bhanushali is one of the strongest contestants on the show and he has a massive fan following outside the BB house.

In the initial one-two weeks Jay came out as a very strong player and the audience did love his gameplay and he grabbed the headlines for his continues fights with Pratik.

But then slowing and gradually his game came down and he was advised by Salman and the guest of the show that he needs to up the game or else he could be in danger.

A lesser-known fact is that Bigg Boss was offered to Jay many times in the past but there was a reason why he used to refuse it.

( ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Vishal Kotian’s double game gets exposed tells Shamita and Karan that he would be playing from both sides )

During the live feed, Jay was speaking to Neha Bhasin where he revealed to her that he was offered the show many times in the past but he didn’t want to do the show as he knew that he couldn’t have a love angle on the show as he is a married man and is madly in love with his wife and daughter.

One can also hear him saying that he is hurt by Nishant as he thought that he would support him during the captaincy task but he was shocked that he didn’t support him and was hurt but he has let it go as many be Nishant is also having a game plan.

Well, we are sure that Jay’s fans are super happy and excited that finally he agreed to do the show and he is doing very well and is paying the game exceptionally good and is considered as a strong player and a potential winner.

or more news and updates on Television, Digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

( ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Karan Kundrra says that he will quit the show if any of his ex-girlfriends join the show as a wild card contestant)