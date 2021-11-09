Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Jay Bhanushali reveals why he didn’t take up Bigg Boss earlier, says that he knew that he couldn’t have a love angle on the show

MUMBAI: Jay Bhanushali is one of the strongest contestants on the show, and he has a massive fan following outside the BB house.

In the initial one to two weeks, Jay came across as a very strong player, and the audience did love his gameplay. He grabbed the headlines for his fights with Pratik.

But then slowly, his game dipped, and he was advised by Salman and the guests of the show that he needs to up the game or else he could be in danger.

A lesser-known fact is that Bigg Boss was offered to Jay many times in the past, but there was a reason he used to refuse it.

During the live feed, Jay was speaking to Neha Bhasin where he revealed to her that he was offered the show many times in the past, but he didn’t want to do it as he couldn’t have a love angle on the show as he is a married man and is madly in love with his wife and daughter.

One can also hear him saying that he is hurt by Nishant as he thought that he would support him during the captaincy task, but he was shocked and hurt that he did not. He has let it go as maybe Nishant has a game plan.

Well, we are sure that the actor's fans are super happy and excited that finally he agreed to do the show and that he is doing very well.

