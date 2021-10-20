Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Jay Bhanushali targets Pratik Sehajpal yet again gets into a massive fight during the money task

MUMBAI: Since day one Jay and Pratik don’t get along with each other and the two have always been at loggerheads with each other.

We have seen during the first week itself the two had a massive fight and Jay had abused Pratik which led him to break the property of the house and that continued in the third week too and seems like these two contestants wouldn’t get along with each other.

In the upcoming episode, Bigg Boss would introduce a money task where the contestants will be divided into two pairs where they will have to make notes and whoever wins this task will get Rs. 5 Lakhs which will be cut from the prize money and they would also get an entry in the main house.

The pairs that were decided by Bigg Boss were: Karan – Tejasswi, Jay – Pratik, Shamita – Vishal, Umar – Afsana, Simba – Akasa, and Miesha and Ishaan where Nishant being the captain of the house was the sanchalk of the task.

In the first round, Jay would play with Pratik and would support him as the two are paired together as he says that Rs. 5 Lakh is very important for him.

He plays the round with a lot of dedication and as he wanted to win the task.

But as soon as the second round begins Jay would flip and tell everyone that he doesn’t want to do the task as he doesn’t want anyone’s prize money to get deducted as its unfair and he takes a stand that he wouldn’t want to win the task.

ALSO READ; BIGG BOSS 15: Exclusive! Karan Kundrra reveals that he will stand by Umar Riaz and Tejasswi Prakash)

When the round begins, he targets Pratik and doesn’t allow him to make the money currency as if he wins the task so would Jay and he wants to avoid it.

Jay will try all possible ways to stop Pratik from doing it, where at a point he will shift the table and carry him away from the money-making machine.

The two will almost get into a physical fight where the table will be used as a prop as Pratik would want to do the task and win the show but Jay doesn’t allow him to do so and the fight accelerates to another level.

Later on, Jay was seen telling Karan that he has nothing against Pratik and if Bigg Boss announces that this is a solo game he will leave him alone since the winners would be in pairs he doesn’t want to win the task and take somebody’s else’s prize money.

Pratik is highly pissed with Jay as he is not allowing him to complete the task.

Well, seems like the differences between Pratik and Jay don’t seem to die down and it's going to go a long way on the show.

For more news and updates on Television, Digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

(ALSO READ: BIGG BOSS 15: WOW! Tejasswi Prakash talks about her love life on the show; Jay Bhanushali feels her love is not true)