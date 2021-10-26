BIGG BOSS 15: Exclusive! Jay Bhanushali warns the housemates about Umar Riaz says he is going to be dangerous in the game and won’t leave anyone

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss announced the captaincy task where the housemates are divided into two teams.

Team A : Umar, Vishal, Ishaan, Akasa, Jay and Afsana.

Team B : Pratik, Nishant, Tejasswi, Miesha, Simba, and Rajiv.

Karan Kundrra and Shamita Shetty are the sanchalk of the task.

All six contestants will have to stand or sit in these letters and the opposite team will try their best to remove them from the letters.

When the task begins Team B is confused about how to make the Team A contestants come out of the letters and win the task.

Simba tells everyone that he won’t be able to do the task this way by putting things on people and torturing them, he tells first they should become humans and then play the game.

Team A task was over and none of their contestants came out of the letter which means that Team B failed in getting them out.

In the live Feed Jay is seen telling the Team B members that tomorrow when they perform the task they should be really scared of Umar as he is in full form and he somehow wants to win this task and is going to go all out.

( ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Vishal Kotian exposes Rajiv Adatia says “ I know his game plan he hasn’t seen an episode of the show but is claiming so to make and alliance in the house” )

He further said that Umar told him that what all happened in the previous seasons was just the tip of the ice but now what he would do would be the unimagine thing.

Umar had suggested waxing the eyebrows of the opposite contestants so that they would come out of the letterbox.

Ishaan agrees with him and tells him that Umar is in full form and he is going to nail the captaincy task until she doesn’t become the captain of the house.

It will be interesting to see what will be Umar’s plan to get the contestants out of the letterbox and will he be able to win this task?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Ishaal Sehgal tells Miesha Iyer that Asim Riaz was a weak player and so is Umar )