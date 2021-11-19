Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar to grace the Bigg Boss show alongside Salman Khan

MUMBAI: The weekend ka vaar episode is going to be super entertaining as there are a lot of guests who will be coming on the show and will be having some fun with the audiences, host and the contestants.

The weekend ka vaar episode arrived where Salman Khan would give his piece of mind to the contestants and would tell them about how they have performed in the coming week and where they have gone right and wrong.

This week we saw how Nishant changed the dynamics of the show where he brought in Simba and Pratik into the VIP zone in place of Karan and Tejasswi and we saw how Shamita had to exists the show owing to health issues.

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: OMG! Bigg Boss OTT contestant Moose Jattana takes a dig at the makers for being biased towards Shamita Shetty, says “Give her the trophy and just finish the game; this house has become her place now”)

As we know, in every weekend ka vaar episode celebrities come on the show and interact with the contestants and have some fun with host Salman Khan.

This weekend we would be seeing actors John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar gracing the show where they would be promoting their upcoming movie Satyameva Jayate 2.

They would be doing some tasks with Salman Khan and might interact with the housemates too.

As we had reported earlier that Bharti and her husband Harsh too will be gracing the show and it seems like this weekend is going to be an episode filled with a lot of entertainment and fun.

For more news and updates on Television, Digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15 : Exclusive! Bigg Boss 14 contestant Pavitra Punia breaks her silence on entering the Bigg Boss house as a challenger says “ I am not entering the house, done by bit in Season 14 all the new floating around is false” )