Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar to grace Weekend Ka Vaar alongside Salman Khan

MUMBAI: The Weekend Ka Vaar episode is going to be super entertaining as there are a lot of guests who will be coming on the show and having fun with the audiences, host, and contestants.

Moreover, Salman Khan will give a piece of his mind to the contestants and tell them about how they have performed in the week and where they were right and wrong.

This week, we saw how Nishant changed the dynamics of the game where he brought in Simba and Pratik into the VIP zone in place of Karan and Tejasswi. Shamita had to exit the show owing to health issues.

Every weekend, celebrities come on the show and interact with the contestants and have fun with Salman Khan.

This weekend, John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar will grace the show to promoting their upcoming movie Satyameva Jayate 2.

They would be doing some tasks with the host Salman Khan and might interact with the housemates too.

As we had reported earlier, Bharti and her husband Harsh too will be gracing the show. It seems like it will be an episode filled with a lot of entertainment and fun.

