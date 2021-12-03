Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan actress Niti Taylor lashes out at Salman Khan; calls him a biased host for supporting Shamita Shetty

MUMBAI: Salman Khan has been associated with Bigg Boss for 13 years and the actor does a commendable job of hosting the show and fact is that no one can host the show the way he does.

The actor doesn't follow any script and he hosts the show from his heart and says things that he feels like, he has always said that he takes Bigg Boss house and his home and the contestants are like his family.

With all the positive remarks that come his way, they are also negative things said about him and the most common one is that of being a biased host on the show.

We had seen in Bigg Boss Season 7 when Tanisha was the contestant of the show one did see how Salman was biased towards her and wouldn't tell her anything, the same we saw in Season 11 with Shilpa Shinde, and now in this season, it's happening with Shamita Shetty.

Very often we have seen how he doesn't talk about Shamita Shetty and talks about the rest of the contestants and doesn't pull her up for anything.

Last weekend we did see Devoleena targeting Shamita Shetty on the and how Salman Khan questioned her about it and told her to stop going behind her.

Owing to this incident, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan actress Niti Taylor as coming out and spoken about it, where she said that “There is no doubt that Devoleena had targeted Shamita and for that Salman also pulled her up, but what about the other contestants who have been targeted too, like Tejasswi is always been targeted it's not like I want her to win or something, but it's like we all know Salman supports Shamita and the reasons are is quite evident but then if you are supporting only one person what about the other person who is also getting targeted”

Well, this is an observation not only of Niti but the audience also feel the same at times.

