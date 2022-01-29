Bigg Boss 15 : Exclusive! Kamya Punjabi reveals she is supporting Pratik Sehajpal as he deserves to win, says “ If given a chance to enter the house again I would take Kushal, Pratyusha, and Apporva along with me”

MUMBAI: Kamya Punjabi is a very successful actress on television. She has been part of many successful shows and as made a name for herself.

She has been part of successful shows like Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Beintehaa, Doli Armaano Ki, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Kehta Hai Dil, etc and she has been in the industry for about more than two decades.

She had also been part of the biggest reality show Bigg Boss Season 7 and she was one of the strongest contestants of the house her elimination had shocked many as everyone thought she would be the winner of the show.

Kamya has always been vocal about all the seasons and she keeps her view to the audiences through social media.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her the reason she is supporting Pratik and about the TRPs of the show falling down etc.

What is the reason you are rooting for Pratik, what is that factor that makes him the winner of the show?

Pratik has played with a lot of passion and emotions. Though he was always attacked physically he never played the victim card and the growth that he has shown from OTT until now is commendable. He has become a much more mature player. He has proved that he deserves to win the show and has handled himself in a very dignified manner. He has groomed himself in the game and has come a long way.

The Netizens feel that Pratik’s game in OTT was stronger than this season and somewhere in this season his game plan fell down; do you feel the same?

No in fact his game is much better in this season and he has come out as a strong contestant. From the journey from OTT until now, Pratik has come a long way and he has bettered his game in every episode. In OTT he was this brash person and when he began his game here over time he has matured and has handled himself in a dignified manner.

Bigg Boss 15 began with a bang and had great TRPs then later on it feel drastic and the makers couldn’t back the TRPs, what do you think could be the reason for this downfall?

You can’t pick out one reason is it’s a team effort and yes the makers have gone wrong. Vishal was simply eliminated from the show as his game was so good and on the right track and suddenly the show took a u-turn. The show had on point became about romance and the full focus was show on TejRan’s relationship.

Though they have been love affairs on the show it didn’t look fake or forceful like that of SidNaaz which started in a way organic and simple way and the audience didn’t get bored by it. One should understand it isn’t a couple show that only the show must focus on couple moments. The things that Teja said for Shamita were not right and had completely wrong and were very cheap so there were a few factors why the TRP of the show dropped down.

If not Salman Khan whom do you see as the host for the show, and if given a chance to play the game again which three contestants would you like to take along with you?

No way anyone can replace Salman Khan as the host of the show there wouldn’t be any reason to watch the show, it would be like No Salman Khan then-No Bigg Boss.

I would like to take Pratyusha Banerjee, Kushal Tandon as he is my brother and we still have that bond and Apporva.

