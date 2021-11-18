Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Karan Kundra shares his thoughts about Pratik Sehajpal

MUMBAI: In the initial days of Bigg Boss, Karan and Pratik did have a cordial bond and were fond of each other. But in the money task, Karan got physical with him.

Since then, the two have been at loggerheads and they keep fighting with each other and never get along.

In yesterday’s task also, we did see how Karan tried to cheat. When Pratik tried to take the cotton balls from him, both got into a massive fight. The housemates stopped them from getting physical, and because of that, Karan got disqualified from the game. Since then, the actor has been upset with Pratik.

During the live feed, Karan was seen discussing Pratik with Rajiv where there were talking about his personality and what kind of person he is.

Rajiv was seen telling Karan that Pratik is good and a very sweet person genuinely. On the other hand, Karan said that there is no doubt he is sweet, but at the same time, he irritates a lot and also instigates the opposite person. He always wants to push himself into the matters and create a ruckus out of it and he thinks this is the game.

Well, there is no doubt that Karan and Pratik don’t get along and it seems that this fight between them won’t end soon.

