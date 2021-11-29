Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Karan Kundrra is back, takes over the game, and once again becomes the mastermind of the show

MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra is one of the most loved contestants of the Bigg Boss house and in the initial first two-three days the actor had been very strong in the game but then later on when the all Tejran track began he slipped of the game and the graph from where he started fell down drastically.

We saw how when celebrities came on the show how they gave feedback to Karan and said that he wasn’t playing the game and as completely lost his mind, a person who had the full potential to win the game wasn’t seen as the winner anymore.

Even during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode Salman taunted Karan and said that his game as fully fallen down and that he should buckle up and play and should be seen for his individuality and not because of Tejasswi.

Seems like Karan has finally finalized his mistake and has bounced back in the game. The actor once has begun to plot and plan in the game and once again as becoming the mastermind of the show.

In the upcoming episode, Karan will plan how to stand out from the game and how to make the Non – Vip members win and make the VIP members lose their position.

The first thing that he plans is to rob the food from the VIP zone as the members are not aware of it, and Nishant, Tejasswi and Karan get successful in stealing a vast amount of food from the VIP zone.

This was the same thing they had done during the first week of the show where they used the same tricks of stealing things, currently they have stolen almost half the food of the house.

Karan’s next plan is to stop washing the VIP’s personal utensils, everyone seems to agree to Karan’s plan except for Pratik. Shamita, Teja, Nishant, Umar, Rajiv everyone agrees to the plan.

In the live feed, Karan is seen asking Umar who is in charge of washing the vessels in the evening to which Umar tells him that Shamita will be doing it, that’s when Karan tells him to go and tell Shamita to refuse from washing their personal utensils as now his plan is to break the VIP zone members as now it’s their team who needs to go there.

Well, it's good to see Karan back in action where he is planning and plotting and is giving his hundred percent in the game.

