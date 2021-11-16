Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Karan Kundrra doubts that Pratik Sehajpal is in love with Neha Bhasin

MUMBAI : In the upcoming episode, Bigg Boss will announce that Bigg Boss will introduce the Jail and the non- VIP members will be having a debate and the VIP members will decide who will be saved and who will get the jail punishment.

In the first rounds, the debate is between Pratik and Jay, and the two debate and keep their points in front of the VIP members and Jay wins the round and thus is saved from going to Jail.

In the second round, Pratik and Neha would be debating why they shouldn't go to jail and during the debate, Partik tells that he would like to go the Jail and Neha should be saved and everyone is shocked to hear this as they know that Pratik gives 100 percent in the task and in this one he is not fighting for it.

To which Karan said that is he doing this because is he in love with Neha a what?

Neha looks away in silence and doesn't feel the need to respond.

Well, there is no doubt that Neha and Pratik have been great friends from the time of Bigg Boss OTT, and in the previous episodes, we have seen how Neha has always said that she will support Pratik until the end of the game.

