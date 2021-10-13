Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Karan Kundrra exposes Shamita Shetty and Vishal Kotian’s game, tells Donal that Shamita told him not to trust her and Afsana

MUMBAI: In the upcoming episode, Bigg Boss would announce a new task called “Zehe Ka Kehar,” where the jungle contestants are divided into four teams. Whichever team wins gets a direct entry into the house.

Team Tiger: Jay, Tejasswi, Vishal, and Akasa

Team Deer: Ishaan, Donal, Afsana, and Simba

Team Plant: Karan, Umar, Miesha, and Vidhi

The “sanchalak” of the task is Shamita Shetty as she is the captain of the house. Nishant and Pratik will be essaying the role of doctors.

As reported earlier, Vishal had already spoken to Shamita to support his team as he shares a great rapport with her. During the task she does cheat in the second round where she declares that no team won though Team Plant had won the task fairly.

Karan, who is known as the mastermind of this season, understands Shamita and Vishal’s plan and tells them to their face that because of the friendship they share they are going to cheat and play.

Karan exposes their plan in front of the housemates, and Shamita and Vishal stand still and don’t know how to react.

Karan tells Donal and Simba that Shamita told him that he shouldn’t be trusting Donal and Afsana as they are trying to create a fight between the two, but he trusts them as he doesn’t have a habit of going and telling things here and there.

He said that even if Shamita declares Team A as the winner of this task, everyone would know how they have won it.

Post the exposure of the plan, Shamita and Vishal know that they are on the radar of the housemates but they don’t care.

It will be interesting to see the dynamics of the house post the task as relationships have changed among the housemates.

