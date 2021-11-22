Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Karan Kundrra finally opens up on his insecurity about Vishal–Tejasswi’s relationship and his recent weak performance in the game

MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra is one of the strongest contestants of the house. In the initial days, his game was good and he was called the mastermind of the show. But after his friendship with Tejasswi, his game became weak.

In yesterday’s episode, we did see the press entering the house and asking tough questions to the contestants.

During the press conference, TellyChakkar asked him about his insecurity about Vishal and Tejasswi’s relationship to which the actor said, “I never had any doubts about Tejasswi and Vishal’s relationship. It was about their terrific tuning, and whenever they perform any task, they nail it. Yes, I am possessive and Teja knows this about me.

He added, “Whatever I am doing in the show, if I go wrong, it will be my mistake. But I don’t want Tejasswi to take any wrong decisions in the game. I wanted to share this feeling with a friend like how we share our problems with our family and friends. The way I and Umar are brought up, we understand each other and I knew I cannot share what I was feeling with anyone else.”

We also asked him if he thinks that because of Tejran's relationship, his game has dipped a bit, to which the actor said, “This situation that I am in is very new. I have to be myself first. All my reactions are very real and I am not faking them. If I was faking, I wouldn’t have had the conversation with Umar. Now, I have got a clear picture of it after the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, when Salman Khan and Mahesh Manjrekar told me about it.”

Well, there is no doubt that Tejran is liked by the audience, but since the actor's game has dipped, he needs to find his path and buckle up before it’s too late.

