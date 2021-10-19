BIGG BOSS 15: Exclusive! Karan Kundrra flirts with Tejasswi Prakash; what’s brewing between them?

MUMBAI : Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are two of the strongest contestants of the house.

The audiences love to watch them play together and are cheering for their pair.

What’s special about the two is that there is a true sense of friendship and rapport that is evident.

In yesterday’s episode, Karan and Tejasswi had a heart-to-heart conversation where they discussed why they don’t speak and what’s wrong with their relationship.

Tejasswi also complained about how Karan didn’t even bother when she was upset, and hence, she maintained the distance.

In today’s live feed, Karan was flirting with Tejasswi. The actress asked him if he saw her shoes, to which the actor said that he hasn’t seen them as he only looks at her pretty face and gets mesmerized.

Shamita who hears what Karan says asks what’s going on and tells Tejasswi that she doesn’t know where her shoes are.

Tejasswi gets angry and tells everyone that they are such big actors and are hiding her slippers.

Well, everything was done in fun and good humor. It's good to see the contestants not fighting but having a good time.

Karan and Tejasswi’s pair is been liked by viewers and they have been trending on social media.

