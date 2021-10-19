Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Karan Kundrra pours his heart out to Shamita Shetty of how his teammates and close friends backstabbed him

MUMBAI : Karan Kundrra is one of the most loved contestants of Bigg Boss and he is actually called the mastermind of this season as he plans everything so well and understands the game.

Recently, when Farah Khan had come as the guest on the show, she had ranked Karan in number one position and told them that he his playing the game very well and he had the full potential to become the winner of the show.

Bu unfortunately Karan doesn’t have the support of the housemates as everyone has backstabbed him and broken his trust.

Currently, he only trusts Umar and Tejasswi as he feels these two really consider him as their good friend.

In an unseen video, Karan is seen pouring his heart to Shamita where he tells her about how people broke his trust when he trusted them the most.

Karan tells Shamita that initially when he had come into the house, he was clueless to how to play the game, and every day it was a battle for him.

He further said that once he had advised Donal post the task where all the housemates had voted her as the least favorite contestant and she was very upset with everyone and that’s when Karan told her that instead of fighting, she would take some time and know where she is going wrong and why people don’t like her and she needs to first accept this reality.

Karan said that during the sugarcane task I saw the true faces of many people which did hurt him and he didn’t understand what went wrong.

The actor says that he had a great tuning with Vishal and Jay where he and Vishal shared a very special bond with each other as they never forget their roots and value everything they have. But during this sugarcane task, the way they turned against him was shocking.

( ALSO READ; BIGG BOSS 15: Exclusive! Karan Kundrra reveals that he will stand by Umar Riaz and Tejasswi Prakash )

He said with the OTT contestants he knew Nishant for the past thirteen years and he had mentored Pratik in one of the earlier realities shows so he kind of knew them.

Karan also said that when he was doing the Sugarcane task with so much of passion his friends in the jungle house itself turned against him. He was hurt with Ishaan and Donal as they had said they wouldn’t target him in the task but the next day they changed.

He told that’s when he realized that the advice, he had was given to Donal he had to use it on him as suddenly no one trusted or liked him in the house.

In the end he also revealed that he doesn’t have many friends as he doesn’t confront if there is a problem, says that why for a month he doesn’t talk with his dad too as she doesn’t feel like clearing things and likes to have his space.

Well, though Karan is not having anyone back except for Umar and Tejasswi he is still playing the game so well and is giving his hundred percent in the show.

What do you think would be the reason why the housemates turned against Karan?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on Television, Digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ: BIGG BOSS 15: WOW! Tejasswi Prakash talks about her love life on the show; Jay Bhanushali feels her love is not true )