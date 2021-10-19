BIGG BOSS 15: Exclusive! Karan Kundrra reveals that he will stand by Umar Riaz and Tejasswi Prakash

MUMBAI : Karan Kundrra is one of the strongest contestants of the house and is playing the game exceptionally well and is ruling the Bigg Boss house.

He gets along with everyone in the house and there is no enmity between him anyone in the house.

Karan is one of the most loved contestants of the house and all the housemates love him.

The only problem with Karan is that whoever he trusts in the game always betrays him.

Nishant is the new captain of the house and he had got special powers to nominate eight contestants and he nominated Karan and Umar the two people who supported him.

Karan and Umar both were hurt with this decision and also confronted Nishant on the same as he backstabbed them.

During the Livefeed, Karan was seen talking to Nishant that now he only trusts two people in the house, Tejasswi and Umar.

He was heard saying that if he gets any power to take anyone ahead in the game then he would take Umar Riaz as he trusts Karan a lot and he also has the same faith in him.

Karan at the end said he went inside the house thinking that he will save him but he never got a chance.

Well, there is no doubt that Karan and Umar have a great bond of friendship and standing by each other’s side when the entire house is against them.

It will be interesting to see how would Umar and Karan play the game ahead as they do not have much alliance with each other.

