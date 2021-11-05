Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Karan Kundrra tells Umar that “He doesn’t want his family gifts but wants to see him as the captain of the house and he shouldn’t sacrifice the fuel for him” sets major friendship goals

MUMBAI: In yesterday’s episode we have seen how Umar and Miesha became the contenders for the captaincy task and today they would be playing the task to become the captains of the house.

In the upcoming episode, Bigg Boss will announce the captaincy task where the two contenders will be given some amount of fuel and then each contestant will be called in the confession room for their Diwali gifts sent by their family, and both Umar and Miesha have to make their fuel-less in order to give them their gifts.

The first contestant is Shamita and she asks them if anyone would reduce their fuel to give her, the gifts sent by her family members to which both Miesha and Umar refuse to lessen their fuel for Shamita. The same happens for Tejasswi.

But when it comes to Jay’s turn, he knows what the gift would be and he pleads between Miesha and Umar to let him have his gift, to which Miesha agrees and reduces her fuel.

Jay is overwhelmed to receive his gift which is a blanket made from his daughter’s clothes and his happiness is no limit.

When it comes to Karan’s chance, he refuses to take the gifts and tells Umar not to reduce his fuel.

Umar tells him that if he wants, he will give him his gift and he doesn’t mind reducing his fuel as wants to do something for Karan on the show to prove his friendship.

Karan in return tells that he doesn’t want the gift as he would become weak which is not good for his game and currently, he would want to see Umar as the captain of the house.

Well, there is no doubt that Karan and Umar are really close friends and they do stand by each other and are setting major friendship goals.

