Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Karan Kundrra tells Umar Riaz that he was shocked with Nishant Bhat's move; he thought Vishal Kotian would be the backstabber and not his friend

MUMBAI: In the upcoming episode, Bigg Boss will give a new task to the VIP contestants where they have to collect cotton. The non-VIP contestants will choose which VIP members to eliminate from the task. The last person standing will get some special powers from Bigg Boss.

Nishant wins the task and Bigg Boss gives him the special powers to remove two VIP members and replace them with two non-VIP members. He removes Karan and Tejasswi and brings in Simba and Pratik.

During the live feed, Karan was seen telling Umar that they thought Vishal would backstab them, but Nishant was the one who betrayed them.

Umar tells him that Vishal had already predicted that Nishant will be the first one to cheat them and that’s what has come true.

Karan tells Umar sternly that whatever happens, he should remain in the game and shouldn’t come out of the VIP zone.

Umar tells him that one needs to make the connection not only with the housemates but also with the audience who are watching them and that is the biggest challenge.

Well, there is no doubt that Nishant has changed the game with his decision.

