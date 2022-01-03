Bigg Boss 15 : Exclusive! Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz, Shamita Shetty, Rashami Desai join Rakhi Sawant in the final week and become the VIP members of the house

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss is just two weeks away from the finale and the contestants are going all out and giving their hundred percent in the show to make their place in the finale of the show.

Since the contestants of the house used to cancel the ticket to finale task, hence the makers of the show have brought challengers in the house who would give the contestants difficult tasks and whoever would be able to surpass it would the ticket to finale round and would join Rakhi in the finale race.

The challengers who have entered the house are Surbhi Chandana, Vishal Singh, Munmun Dutta, and Akansha Puri have entered the house and would be testing the contestants on the basics of the task and whoever wins would make it to the finale week.

In the first round, it was Karan Vs Nishant where both had to eat atrocious things like rotten eggs, green chilies etc.

Both gave a tough competition but in the end, Karan won the task and made it to the final week.

Next round was Umar and Tejasswi in which Umar won reached the finale week and between Devoleena and Rashami, the Uttran actress one, and reached the finale week.

Shamita was pitted against Pratik and she too won and reached the final week. All the winters not only reached the finale week but also became the VIP members of the house.

Currently, Karan, Umar, Shamita, and Rashami have joined Rakhi Sawant in the finale week and the rest of the contestants have been nominated.

Pratik, Nishant, Abhjijeet, Tejasswi, and Devoleena are the nominated contestants for this week, and maybe more than one person could be evicted this week.

It will be interesting to see who will be eliminated from the show?

Who according to you would say goodbye to the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

