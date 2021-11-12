Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Karan Kundrra warns the housemates to not speak about his ex-girlfriend

MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra is grabbing the headlines these days for his romance with Tejasswi in the Bigg Boss house. The two are grabbling eyeballs in the game, and the audience love watching them together.

Both Karan and Teja are VIP members and are planning about whom else to bring into the VIP zone.

In the previous episodes, the housemates keep teasing Karan about his ex-girlfriend coming on the show. They discuss what his condition would be if she enters.

Recently, Vishal had said that if the makers want to make the show interesting, then they should bring Karan’s ex-girlfriend into it to spice things up.

During the live feed, once again, the housemates were teasing Karan about his ex. That’s when finally Karan took a stand and told the housemates that to stop talking and teasing him with hix ex. Neither he nor his ex would like it.

He further said that, just because he doesnt say anything doesn’t mean people can take the liberty to say whatever they want about his personal life.

Well, seems like the actor takes everything until a limit, and since the teasing had become way too much, he finally put a stop to it.

