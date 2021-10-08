Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Karan Patel, Arjun Bijlani, Nikki Tamboli, Rakhi Sawant, and Neha Bhasin to grace the first Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan

MUMBAI: The first Weekend Ka Vaar episode will be telecast tomorrow. Salman Khan will be schooling the contestants about how they have performed during the first week.

A lot happened in the first week, and it will be interesting to see Salman Khan talking about it.

As per sources, Pratik will be on the radar of Salman Khan, where a very strict warning will be given to him, and there are chances of him getting nominated.

Every weekend, guests will grace the show and interact with Salman Khan. They will also talk to the contestants.

Since this is the first Weekend Ka Vaar episode, many celebrities will be gracing the show to entertain the audience.

As we reported earlier, Rahul Vaidya and Nia Sharma would be gracing the show to promote their new music video.

As per sources, Karan Patel, Arjun Bijlani, Nikki Tamboli, Rakhi Sawant, and Neha Bhasin too will be seen on the show.

Karan Patel has been seen in almost all the seasons and has given his opinion on the show and the contestants.

It would be lovely to see Nikki and Rakhi back on the stage post their stint in Bigg Boss Season 14. Arjun's victory of Khatron Ke Khiladi will be spoken about, and he would be talking about whom he supports in the BB house.

In the end, Neha would come and talk about the fight with Shamita and Pratik as both are her very close friends and it would be tough for her to speak about it.

Seems like this first Weekend Ka Vaar will be an entertainment-packed episode.

