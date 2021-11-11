Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Karan, Tejasswi, Vishal, Nishant, Umar discuss who to bring next into the VIP zone, the members are divided in the decision as Simba’s name crops up

MUMBAI: The Bigg Boss house is currently divided into two parts one is the main house and the VIP zone area. Whoever will be staying in the VIP room, will get special powers and privileges in the game, they would be saved from nominations.

In the first round, Umar, Karan, Tejasswi, Nishant were the members of the VIP room and then Vishal won the second task and became the fifth member of the VIP room.

The non – VIP members are anyways miffed with the VIP members as they feel they are playing an unfair game and have been partial in the tasks.

As we had reported earlier, the non-members will pounce on Umar and will tell him about his unfair game and how he hasn’t been fair in the game.

On the other hand, there would be a crack in Pratik and Nishant’s friendship and the latter feels that he has betrayed him in the task so with the VIP twist the dynamics in the house are changing.

During the live feed, the VIP members Karan, Tejasswi, Nishant, Umar, and Vishal are seen discussing who to bring next to the VIP room.

Where Simba’s name crops up and the members are divided about bringing him this side.

Vishal and Tejasswi feel that they should bring Simba this side as he is easy to manipulate and he will get convinced of what to do if they guide him.

On the other hand, Umar and Karan is not keen in bringing Simba back as Umar and Simba are always at loggerheads whereas Karan feels that Simba is very stubborn and he doesn’t listen to anyone and does things the way he wants to so he doesn’t seem the right choice.

Well, it will be interesting to see who would be the sixth VIP member to join the VIP zone.

Do you think Simba would be the right choice?

Let us know in the comments below.

