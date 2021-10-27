Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Kashmera Shah talks about the current season, supports the concept of housemates having the power to evict, and reveals that she loves Jay Bhanushali’s game

MUMBAI : Kashmera Shah is a huge name in the world of the entertainment business. She is a well-known actress in Bollywood and has been part of several Hindi and Marathi movies.

Kashmera has also been part of many reality shows on television. She has participated in Bigg Boss Season 1, Nach Baliye Season 3, and Love Lockup Season 1, where she participated with her husband Krusha Abhishek. She was also seen in Bigg Boss Season 14 as a challenger.

The actress has done prominent roles in blockbuster movies like Jungle, Hera Pheri, Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge, Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye, Wake Up Sid, and Yes Boss.

After being a part of Bigg Boss, Kashmera has always been very vocal about all the seasons and she keeps sharing her views about the show, contestants, and episodes on social media and gives us an insight into what she thinks of the episode.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Kashmera Shah and asked her what are her views about the current season of the show and what she thinks about the contestants.

To which the actresses said that this season is one of the best seasons so far as all the contestants are so lively and raring to go. The season is so appealing, eye candy, and all about the mental game. Everyone is playing the game with a strategy in mind and that’s why it's so interesting.

She further said that this season, everyone is awake so late at night and they keep talking and chit-chatting, and it's not dull like last season, where everyone used to go off to sleep as soon as the lights were off.

We also asked her what are her views about the housemates getting the power to vote contestants out of the show, which happened with Donal and Vidhi.

To which, Kashmera had a very good observation and a perfect answer to it where she said that this is how the concept should be. Big Brother, which Bigg Boss is based on, functions this way, where the captain of the house nominates two people and then the housemates decide who should be evicted from the house. It is only in India that the eviction happens through votes.

The actress also revealed that she loves the way Jay Bhanushali is playing the game and that she is rooting for the actor. She said that she sees Jay in the top two contestants and that he is playing a fabulous game.

She mentioned the money task where she said that she completely agreed with Jay’s point of view and said that he was correct as he wanted to win the full prize money, and even if she was in his place, she would have done the same thing.

Kashmera mentioned the one thing that she loved about Jay is that he took a stand for Pratik even when he had so many of problems with him as he knew that Karan was wrong when he pinned him down. He was the only one who said that Karan was wrong and stood by Pratik and this gesture did win many hearts

In the end, we also asked her her top five contestants. She sees Jay, Karan, Tejasswi, Pratik, Shamita, and Vishal, and she feels that Vishal will walk away with money briefcase.

