Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Manu Punjabi and Zain Imam to enter the Bigg Boss house as wild card entries?

MUMBAI: There are many changes happening in the Bigg Boss house where the makers are bringing a lot of twists and turns in the serial, where wild card entries and challengers will be introduced in the game.

We did see that Shamita Shetty has returned to the show and how she lashed out at Nishant Bhat for betraying his friends during the task and the biggest twist is that the show will be getting the top five finalists of the show.

As the show is going to have a complete revamp there are many names doing the rounds that might join the show anytime soon.

Earlier we had reported about Rashami and Devoleena entering the Bigg Boss house as wild card entries and also had mentioned Paras Chabra’s names though on his name there is no confirmation.

As per sources, it seems that Bigg Boss 10 first runner-up Manu Punjabi might be entering the show as a challenger though it's not yet confirmed.

He was seen in last year's season as a challenger but had to leave the show midway as he fell sick on the show and didn’t return back, but now he had been approached to join this season and the talks are on currently.

On the other hand, television heartthrob Zain Imam to has been approached to be part of the show and if he would agree to do the show then he would enter the show as a wild card entry, though there is no confirmation on the same.

This would be the first time Zain Imam will be participating in the show whereas Manu has been part of Bigg Boss Season 10.

Well, the two are still in talking terms with the makers of the show and there is no confirmation on whether they would be doing the show or no.

But there is no doubt that with the entry of the two the show could spice up and could change the dynamics of the game.

