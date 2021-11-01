Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Miesha Iyer tells Ishaan Sehgal to dare not live with her in Mumbai after Jay Bhanushali reveals what Ishaan said about her character

MUMBAI: Miesha and Ishaan’s relationship will go down in the history of Bigg Boss, as it started within no time, which not only shocked the audiences but also the host Salman Khan.

Since the wild card Rajiv entered, we have seen Miesha and Ishaan fighting a lot on the show. He told Ishaan that he is not looking good with Miesha and that his focus is not on the game. He also said that his family hasn’t approved of her.

In today’s episode, Kamya would give a reality check to Ishaan and Miesha where she would tell them that they aren’t being seen on the show and what the public can see is only love and romance.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Umar Riaz is afraid of Rakhi Sawant for THIS reason)

Later on, Ishan and Miesha are disturbed by what Kamya said as it was the same thing as that Rajiv had told them.

Jay Bhanushali would come and tell Miesha that during the task, when she was catching Pratik’s hand, Ishaan came and told him, “This girl is like this only; for the game, she can use anyone.”

Miesha gets hurt and angry and tells Ishaan very sternly, “Dare you come and live with me in Mumbai, no way I am letting you in.”

Things get worse between Ishaan and Miesha and they have a heated argument.

Well, it seems that this fight is not going to die down anytime soon.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: Wow! Rohit Shetty praises Tejasswi Prakash says “Would want her to win the show”)