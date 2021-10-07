BIGG BOSS 15: Exclusive! Miesha Iyer tries to defame Pratik, says he raised his hand on her when they were dating; Pratik’s sister Prerna dismisses the allegations

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 is already creating a stir in the outside world, and the contestants are slowly getting connected with the audiences.

Pratik, who was a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT, is once again making headlines in Bigg Boss 15 and is on the radar of all the contestants as they have boycotted him post his fight with Jay.

Pratik and Miesha were contestants on Ace of Space, and there were rumours doing the rounds that they were in a relationship, though there is no confirmation on the same.

During the Live Feed, Miesha was heard telling the contestants that she and Pratik were dating each other, and during that time, his anger used to be so bad that at times, he has also lifted his hand to hit her.

Owing to this allegation, Pratik’s elder sister has come out in his defense and said that Miesha and he were never in a relationship and that she is lying to degrade Pratik for footage and for the show.

Prerna says that Pratik will hurt himself but never hurt another person.

The fact is that they never dated so where did these points come from? She said that the contestants should stop stooping to such a low level. Everyone is allowed to play the game within their limits, because if one crosses them, then the almighty is watching, so be afraid of him.

She also said that she doesn’t want to say things and fall down to Mieha’s level or else she can prove many things. Prerna said that a day before, in the same house, she told people that they were just good friends and were never dating each other. Now, since she is not getting any footage, she is contradicting her own statements.

Well, seems that Miesha and Pratik will be facing problems further in the show, and it will be interesting to see how would they handle the matter.

