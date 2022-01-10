Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Naagin actress Surbhi Chandna shares what she thinks of the contestants of this season, reveals if she will enter the house as a contestant

MUMBAI : Surbhi Chandna is one of the most loved actresses on television. She ruled the television screen with her performance as Anika in Ishqbaaz and was last seen as Dr. Ishani in Sanjeevani.

The actress is quite active on social media and keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. She has a massive fan following.

She was last seen in the serial Naagin 5, where she essayed the role of a naagin, and the audiences applauded her acting chops.

The serial was a huge success and topped the TRP charts, and her chemistry with Sharaad and Mohit was loved by the audiences.

In the previous episodes, we did see how the challengers entered the house and gave the contestants tasks to reach the final week.

Tejasswi, Karan, Umar, Rashami, Rakhi, Shamita, and Abhijeet have reached the final week, whereas Pratik, Nishant, and Devoleena are nominated and are in the danger zone.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Surbhi and asked if she would ever come on the show as a contestant and about her views on the contestants.

Will you ever come back on the show as a contestant?

No, not anytime soon. Many did speculate that I have come as a wild card, but I have just gone inside for a day. I don’t know the future as they say never say never, but I am sure not anytime soon.

Could you tell us what are your views on the contestants of the show?

Shamita Shetty: She is the bravest of all and is playing the game in such a dignified manner. She doesn’t need any alliance. She can play the game alone. She is that strong and can come out as a winner.

Nishant Bhat: If you have a friend like Nishant, then you doesn’t need an enemy as he backstabs anytime. But that is also his smart move and his way of playing the game. He is loyal to Pratik and that cannot be taken away from him.

Umar Riaz: His growth has been tremendous in the show, and with each day he has improved his game and taken the advice of Salman Khan. Though at times, he gets bashed by him, that doesn’t bring his morale down and makes him stronger to play the game. He is a good player.

Karan Kundrra: Karan is the game-changer on the show and he shouldn’t be lost now in the game as only a week is left. His only focus should be the game and the trophy. He has huge chances of winning the show.

Rakhi Sawant: No one can ever be compared to Rakhi with the amount of contribution she has given the show. Though this time, she wasn’t a fair player, that’s also her game plan. As far as the entertainment quotient is concerned, no one can come close to Rakhi.

Tejasswi Prakash: Teja’s game has fallen down a bit wherein the initial days she had a fighting spirit and I miss that girl as she had the potential to win the show. She needs to buckle up in the game as only a week is left for the finale.

Pratik Sehajpal: I like him as a player but he is not coming across as strong as he was in Bigg Boss OTT. Here, his game is a little weak as compared to OTT, though he is level-headed and plays the game well.

Abhijeet Bichukale: I do like Abhijeet as he entertains a lot except when he crosses the line and speaks rubbish. At that time he is wrong and no one wants to see him or else he is quite entertaining. He should be careful about the words that he says.

Well, no doubt that the contestants were not doing much on the show, and hence, the makers had to call the challengers into the house to pep the show up a bit.

