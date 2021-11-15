Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Neha Bhasin and Tejasswi Prakash mend their differences; the latter tells Neha that she feels her game is stronger than Rajiv

MUMBAI: In yesterday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Tejasswi and Neha spoke about the problems they have with each other.

The differences they have are clearly seen and the two are at loggerheads on the show and keep fighting with each other.

During the live feed, Neha and Tejasswi had a serious discussion where they are tried to mend their differences.

Neha is seen telling Tejasswi that she should understand the position of non-VIP members as they do not have any powers or food. Sometimes, the VIP members instigate them by saying that they are the VIP members and they are ruling the Bigg Boss house.

She further says that they react only when VIP members say something. Now, since Karan and she are at loggerheads, she is ready for his reaction and will face it.

Tejasswi tells Neha that Bigg Boss has given this task and they have to do it. They do not have the right to judge anyone. All are equal contestants here.

The actress also tells the singer that personally, she feels her game is stronger than Rajiv and that if she has to choose, it will be be from the perspective of the game.

