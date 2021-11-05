Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Neha Bhasin enters the house and creates a rift between Karan and Nishant tells her OTT friend that “ Karan is not your friend only Pratik is, and he cannot trust anyone out here”

MUMBAI: Two wild card entries have happened in the house and they are none other than Bigg Boss OTT contestants Raqesh Bapat and Neha Bhasin.

The happiest to see them was Shamita Shetty as since the show began, she used to tell Bigg Boss to send Raqesh and Shamita and she is close to them as one is her lover and the other is her best friend.

The moment she went inside she began her game where she told Nishant that he is playing well, but he trusts very easily and he shouldn’t, she bluntly told that Karan Kundrra is not his friend and that he cannot trust him and that only Pratik is his true and loyal friend.

She further told him that he should finally up to his game and should be playing for himself and not for others.

Nishant agrees to her points and tells her that he knew that Karan wasn’t his true friend and, in a way, he had drifted from him.

Karan and Nishant's friendship crumbled down during the captaincy task where Karan was hurt that Nishant didn’t support him and was supporting Pratik and in retaliation, he had said some things which Nishant cannot forget.

Well, with the entry of Neha Bhasin the viewers will get to see a lot of twists and turns and sure the dynamics of the house would change.

