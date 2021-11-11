Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Neha Bhasin gives a reality check to Karan Kundrra

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss OTT contestant Neha Bhasin entered the Bigg Boss house last week along with Raqesh Bapat which was a boon for Shamita Shetty in the game.

The moment the singer entered the house she created a stir in the Bigg Boss house where she had a tiff with Pratik where she told him to maintain distance and to not cross the limit with her as his fandom and family members have given a lot of personal remarks on her and she doesn’t want to deal with all that again.

We also saw how she was seen exposing Karan’s game to everyone where she told Nishant clearly that Karan isn’t his friend and that he should only trust Pratik and also told Shamita that Karan isn’t trustworthy and he likes to keep it good with everybody.

In yesterday’s task the non – VIP members were upset with the VIP members as they were playing an unfair game as they were partial to a few contestants.

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: OMG! Bigg Boss OTT contestant Moose Jattana takes a dig at the makers for being biased towards Shamita Shetty, says “Give her the trophy and just finish the game; this house has become her place now”)

Owing to the that during the live feed Neha and Karan were seen discussing the task where the singer told Karan that they were partial in the task and that many decisions were wrong and they could be picked up for it during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Karan in return told Neha that “Neha you should question the other housemates that when they had got the power what did they do were they fair or unfair? I don’t make deals but the power and the true alliance’s that I have I will use it at the right time”

Neha in return tells Karan that “The clarity in his relationships isn’t seen and no one can say who is his close friend or enemy and who is neutral to him as he tries be good here and there and there is no sign of loyalty in him”

Karan disagrees with her point and tells that he knows his friends and he has always supported them and they have each other’s back and he doesn’t need to give an explanation on that.

For more news and updates on Television, Digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Crack in Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s relationship as they have a massive fight)