Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Neha Bhasin reveals that it was unfair to eliminate the current contestants and bring ex-contestants on the show

MUMBAI: Neha Bhasin rose to fame with her stint in the Bigg Boss OTT house where she grabbed the headlines for her friendship with Pratik Sehajpal, which created a stir on social media and became a topic of discussion.

Post that, Neha built a very strong fanbase for herself, and her fans have been standing by her side and showering love and support on her.

The singer was back in the Bigg Boss 15 house where she entered as a wild card and spiced up the show a bit. One could see the tiff between her and Pratik, and the audience wondered what had happened between them.

Neha was eliminated from the show a while ago on the basis of audience votes.

During one of her interviews, Neha mentioned that her elimination was unfair.

She said that it wasn’t right to take out three good and strong players from the show and replace them with ex-contestants. This in the actual terms is unfair and maybe the makers might have had a plan to do so.

Well, this is not only the thought of Neha Bhasin, but the audience also at one point felt the same and had questioned the makers about it.

