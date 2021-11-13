Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Nikki Tamboli, Sambhavna Seth, Paras Chhabra, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Arshi Khan, Vikas Gupta might enter as challengers in the show?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 in the initial days was doing very well and in the first week itself, the show made it to the top 10 shows at the BARC ratings.

But then when the show reached the third and fourth week, the show saw a drop in the TRP ratings.

The show from being in the TOP 10 shows fell down to 18th and 19 positions and this could be because not good content being generated and the TRP’s have fallen since the eviction of Vidya and Donal happened as it was an unfair evection.

Post that the makers also brought the Tejasswi and Karan angle which even brought the TRP down as the audience didn’t like the track.

Now in last year's season, we did see how the makers had introduced the challengers in the show and they really brought some life in the show.

There is news doing the rounds that this season also the makers are planning to introduce the challengers on the show as the TRP’s have fallen down and if it doesn’t do well then the show won’t get an extension and will wrap up in three months.

The challengers ( Ex – Contestants) who have been approached are Nikki Tamboli ( Bigg Boss 14), Sambhavna Seth ( Bigg Boss Season 2), Paras Chhabra ( Bigg Boss Season 13), Devoleena Bhattacharjee ( Bigg Boss 13), Arshi Khan ( Bigg Boss 11), Vikas Gupta ( Bigg Boss 11).

Though there is no confirmation that they will enter the house as challengers, though their speculated names as of now.

One would have to wait and see when the official confirmation comes from the channel or the actors. .

Well, it will be interesting to see how the challengers would spice up the show and how would the dynamics of the game change.

