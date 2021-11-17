Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Nishant Bhat and Tejasswi Prakash get into a massive fight, the actress breaks down

MUMBAI: Nishant would backstab Tejasswi and Karan as he would get special powers to kick out two VIP members and replace them with the non – members.

He thus takes Tejasswi and Karan out of the VIP zone and replaces them with Simba and Pratik.

Since then Nishant has had a fall out with Karan and Tejasswi and the three aren’t on good terms.

During the live feed, one can see Tejasswi and Nishant would have massive fights owing to the ration of the house. Where she would tell Nishant that she is not talking to him and she is talking to Rajiv and the tone of the way she says it doesn’t go down well with Nishant and he thus lashes out at her.

He tells her things that hurt her and she breaks down and cries bitterly. He says that he doesn’t feel bad as she should know how to speak and stay within her limits.

Nishant tells the rest of the housemates that if Tejasswi doesn’t want to be friends with him that’s fine but then at least they should be cordial with each other and discuss at least the house staff.

Well, seems like this crack in Nishant and Tejasswi’s friendship won’t be ending anytime soon, and would go for a long time.

