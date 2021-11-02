Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Nishant Bhat feels betrayed by his friends in the house says “ I had three friends who were the sanchalak of the task still I am nominated”

MUMBAI: Things are not going the right way for Nishant as he is fading away from his friends in the house except for Pratik. Nishant had built an alliance with Karan, Jay, and Tejasswi and thought that they were his closest friends but it seemed to have been proved wrong.

In the previous episode, we did see how Karan and Nishant’s friendship went for the toss as Karan said certain things to the choreographer which didn’t go down well with him and the two as almost ended their friendship.

Nishant was unsafe during the nomination task and four contestants who had the power to save one contestant from them three were his close friends.

During the live feed, Nishant was seen talking to Jay where he said that he had three friends who were the sanchalak of the task and had the power to save him in spite of that he has been nominated.

He further says he wonders how as he has always stood by his friends but unfortunately the same didn’t happen to him.

Nishant says he feels betrayed and is losing trust in everyone and doesn’t know who to trust in the game, currently, he has only Pratik who is by his side and supports him.

Well, there is no doubt that Nishant and Karan’s friendship is a crack but it's surprising that Jay and Tejasswi also didn’t save him with whom he has great equations and has said that he trusts them in the game.

