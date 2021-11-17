Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Nishant Bhat plays masterstroke, kicks Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash out from the VIP zone and brings Simba Nagpal and Pratik Sehajpal in

MUMBAI: The Bigg Boss house is divided into two parts, the VIP zone and non-VIP zone.

Bigg Boss will give a new task to the VIP contestants where they would have to collect cotton. The non-VIP contestants will choose which VIP members to eliminate from the task and the last person standing will get some special powers by Bigg Boss.

During the first round, Neha becomes the sanchalak of the task and gets Tejasswi eliminated from the task. In the second round, Simba becomes the sanchalak and gets Karan out of the task.

In the third and fourth rounds, Vishal and Umar get eliminated and Nishant remains the last VIP contestant and wins the task. The non-VIP contestants had already decided that they would let Nishant win the task.

Post the task, Nishant got the special power from Bigg Boss to remove two VIP members and replace them with two non-VIP members.

Nishant removes Karan and Tejasswi and brings in Pratik and Simba into the VIP zone, and the new members of this privileged club are Pratik, Simba, Nishant, Umar, and Vishal, whereas the non-VIP members are Karan, Tejasswi, Shamita, Rajiv, Neha, and Jay.

With Karan and Teja coming into the non-VIP zone, the game will see a twist as the actpos had trusted Nishant but seems like they have been backstabbed by him.

