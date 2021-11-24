Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Nishant Bhat questions Jay Bhanushali on his fight with Vishal Kotian, says he finds their fights useless

MUMBAI: Jay and Vishal have been at loggerheads in the house for a very long time, and they keep having fights and arguments on the show.

Initially, the two were really good friends, but when Vishal’s game was exposed in front of everyone, the friendship between him and Jay soured. Since then, the two couldn’t mend their differences.

The media who entered alsp witnessed the two having a huge fight as Vishal interrupted Jay’s answer and the two also got into a physical fight.

During the live feed, one did see Nishant and Jay have a conversation about his and Vishal’s fight where the ace choreographer tells Jay that he understands his fight with Vishal is personal, but according to him, it is uncalled for as there is no reason to fight and the two are just fighting for no reason.

The actor, on the other hand, tells Nishant that Vishal has backstabbed him many times when he trusted him as a friend and he can’t be trusted.

Nishant in return says that’s it’s his game and every individual does thing differently. Vishal does think very differently.

Well, seems like, for Jay, Vishal doesn’t exist. He made it very clear that if anyone crosses the line, then he will show him his place.

