Bigg Boss 15 : Exclusive! Nishant Bhat shares his opinion of Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s relationship, tells Tejasswi that ‘ I don’t get the relationship vibes from you’ll, I get best friends and that you should consider Karan as he is a good g

MUMBAI: Karan and Tejasswi are loved in the Bigg Boss house and the audience’s love watching them together.

Their pair is loved in the outside world of Bigg Boss and the fans have given them a new #hastag name #Tejran.

In the previous episodes we have seen how Karan as confessed that he does like Teja and we also saw how he gifted her a special chain, he has always been very vocal about his feelings for her, whereas Tejassw as always maintained that Karan and she are only best of friends and that currently there is nothing brewing between them.

During the live feed, Nishant and Tejasswi were seen talking and discussing about Tejran. Where Nishant said that when he sees Teja and Karan he doesn't get relationship vibes, but he gets the best freinds vibe.

Nishant questions her if she has fallen for him or not, to which she asks the ace choreographer that should she date Karan or not, to which Nishant tells her that she should date him as he is a very good guy.

Well, Teja has always been very clear with her feelings that she takes Karan only as a good friend, but slowly she seems to be developing feelings for the actor.

Do you think Tejasswi will fall for Karan or not?

Do let us know in the comments below.

