Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Nishant Bhat takes a stand for his friends Shamita, Neha and Pratik against Karan, Vishal and Tejasswi says “ Please don’t make fun of them on serious topics as it becomes very awkward for me”

MUMBAI: There seems to be a crack in the OTT contestants since Nishant became the VIP member and the team feels that he has changed and has stopped supporting them and is gone on Karan and Tejasswi’s side.

They have felt like this as during the second task of the VIP round, Nishant didn’t support Shamita and thus she got eliminated from the show and also in the last round if he would have been the sanchalak of the task then Pratk could have won but he choose not to be and thus Vishal won the task.

Though Nishant had his reasons that there is only one person there and the rest of the three are together and right now he is not that strong in the VIP zone, the OTT gang seems to be not convinced.

During the live feed, Vishal, Karan and Tejasswi were see discussing about Shamita and Raqesh relationship and making fun of it where Vishal said that Raqesh has hit a big stroke by persuading Shamita Shetty who is “The” Shilp Shetty’s younger sister and were seen laughing about it.

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: OMG! Bigg Boss OTT contestant Moose Jattana takes a dig at the makers for being biased towards Shamita Shetty, says “Give her the trophy and just finish the game; this house has become her place now”)

The conversation didn’t go down well with Nishant and he was seen telling Karan and Tejasswi that Shamita, Pratik and Neha are very close friends of his and no matter how much ever differences he has with them he wouldn't like anyone making fun of their serious situation as it put him in an awkward situation.

Well, there is no doubt that Nishant always has proved his loyalties with his friends and has set major friendship goals in the house.

